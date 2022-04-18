The new Italian translation of Yeghishe Charents’ “Dantean Myth” (translated by Pierpaolo Faggi) was presented in the basement of “Arno Babajanyan” Concert Hall.

The publication of this new bilingual book dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Charents, carried out in cooperation with the Armenian-Italian community, became possible thanks to the joint efforts of the “Actual Art” publishing house and the “Pontem Armeniae” translation office.

The publication includes translations of Charents’s other poems by the book’s editor, Grigor Ghazaryan.

During the evening, the translators talked about the translations made, their features որոշ some translation problems. Then followed Armenian-Italian comparative readings.