A new Instagram update merges DMs with Messenger chats

More than a year back, Facebook revealed its strategies to combine Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger chats into one app and early indications of this effort and with the most current update, Instagram’s DMs are getting a significant overhaul.

Reportedly iOS and Android Instagram users in the United States are getting an update informing them that they can message their buddies on Facebook through the Instagram app even if they do not have an Instagram account. The update likewise makes DMs a lot more vibrant, in line with the present Messenger chat aesthetic appeals. Also, the icon in the upper-right corner of the Instagram app is changed with the Messenger logo design.

Via