A new exodus from Lebanon after deadly Beirut blast | Beirut explosion News

Beirut, Lebanon – Mazin Kabbani, a 50-year-old IT worker, was at his house in west Beirut on August 4 when shockwaves from a huge explosion rocked his apartment or condo, leaving fragments of glass spread throughout his living space flooring.

The blast, triggered by the detonation of almost 3,000 tonnes of unsecured ammonium nitrate at Beirut’s port, left Kabbani shaken and restored dark memories of Lebanon’s 15-year civil war.

“All the oxygen was sucked out of the air. It was like we were at war again,” Kabbani informed Al Jazeera as he stood at the entryway to his apartment and handymen strolled in with devices to fix the damage triggered by the blast.

More traumatising for Kabbani than his own experience was the idea that his 21-year-old child, Alaa, may have been dead if luck had actually not been on her side that day.

“We couldn’t reach her for hours after the blast,” the dad of 4 stated, remembering how his middle kid had actually been on her method to a dining establishment in Gemayze, a historical area near to the port, when the explosion hit.

“If it wasn’t for a last-minute change in her plans, she might not be with us any more,” he stated.

His eyes reddened and he choked on his words as he kept back the tears.

Already tired by a continuing monetary crisis, degrading civil services and deep political instability, the blast was the last straw for Kabbani and his household. Like numerous Lebanese, Kabbani now sees no option however to leave. Despite formerly wishing to …