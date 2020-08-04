A new executive order escalates Trump’s attack on H-1B visas for foreign workers

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order disallowing workers on H-1B visas from changing American workers on federal agreements.

The executive order makes it harder for federal firms to employ workers in the U.S. on H-1B visas, needing companies to show they are not changing certified American workers with individuals from other nations and avoiding federal professionals from moving H-1B workers to other task websites in a way that would “displace American workers.”

The new order does not represent a considerable policy shift however rather escalates Trump’s attack on the U.S.’s H-1B visa program for high-skilled foreign workers, the huge bulk of whom are fromIndia The president has actually increase his criticism of the H-1B program in current months as the coronavirus pandemic has actually resulted in prevalent joblessness and annihilated the economy on which he ‘d hung his reelection quote. In June, he bought a briefly stop to visas for foreign workers through completion of the year, a moratorium that targeted the H-1B and H-4 visas released to workers in the tech market and their households. Monday’s order likewise made an example of a single company, the Tennessee Valley Authority or TVA, which had actually prepared to contract out a few of its innovation agreements to business with foreign …

