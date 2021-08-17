A new era in education: Scholarships, COVID-19, and Shaq's kids on NCAA's NIL policy

Scholly Founder and author of ‘Go Where There is No Path: Stories of Hustle, Grit, Scholarship, and Faith’ Christopher Gray joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus and Kristin Myers to discuss the issues that university education is facing, the student debt crisis, and how Scholly is helping students secure scholarships.

Yahoo Finance’s Reggie Wade sat down with juniors and seniors from White Plains High School in New York to reflect on how the pandemic has brought to light the inequalities between countries, as well as how hopeful they are for the future.

Shaqir and Mimi O’Neal sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the pressures they’ve faced following their father’s legacy into sports and their thoughts on the new NCAA NIL policy.