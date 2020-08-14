A new COVID outbreak threatens South Korea’s exemplary pandemic response

South Korea reported 103 new verified coronavirus cases Friday, almost two times as lots of as the day in the past, raising the specter of a new wave of infections that might weaken the Asian country’s fine-tuned and much-touted handling of the pandemic.

The scenario is developing alarm as the transmission path is unidentified for more than 13% of the cases– low compared to lots of other Asian nations however more than double the rate of about 6% in May, when there was an outbreak at Seoul bars. Health authorities stated the most recent infections, primarily connected to church events, might posture a higher obstacle than the previous flareup, which was rapidly included.

“We’re now in a critical situation as local infections are rising every day amid the vacation season,” stated Kwon Jun- wook, deputy director of Korea Centers for Disease Control andPrevention “We see signs that cases without symptoms or with mild symptoms, undetected for some time, may have been silently spreading.”

Subscribe to Eastworld for weekly insight on what’s controling service in Asia, provided totally free to your inbox.

The dive in cases comes as a few of the most effective nations in including the pathogen are now battling with unexpected flareups– a grim suggestion that the coronavirus will not be totally marked out …

Read The Full Article