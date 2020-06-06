A new coronavirus assessment center opened in Armenia – Panorama

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan knowledgeable {that a} new triage – a coronavirus assessment centre began operation in the nation for sufferers with suspected COVID-19. The center will function at National Burn Center .



“The new center is equipped with 65 beds and 9 in the intensive care unit at the moment. Another 58 beds will be added in the coming days with total 132 beds for the coronavirus patients.”

As Torosyan detailed, the center won’t present ambulatory care however function based on triage protocols to find out the precedence of sufferers’ therapies by the severity of their situation and the chance of restoration. Based on these assessments, the Ambulance service will switch the sufferers to coronavirus specialised medical facilities.