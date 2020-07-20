A Navy veteran says he was beaten and pepper sprayed while attending a protest in Portland

Navy veteran Chris David, 53, told CNN on the phone Sunday that he had never been to a protest, but felt “enraged” when he saw federal officers on the scene and wished to ask them what they were doing there.

“I was going to ask why they weren’t living up to their oath of office, the Constitution,” David explained. ” All I wanted to do was ask them why?”

He wear his Naval Academy gear with the hope they might listen, and would feel just like he was one of them. What he was met with couldn’t have already been further from that.

When approaching them to talk, David said they pushed him down, and started beating him using their batons and using pepper spray. “I was hoping they wouldn’t shoot me, because one had a weapon pointing it right at my chest, ” said David. “I’m relieved that I only got hit by batons and pepper spray.’ When asked how he was in a position to not react during the beating, David said he knew if he acted it might escalate the problem. “The baton hits weren’t the issue but when they used pepper spray it was over; it felt like they dumped a gallon of burning gasoline on my head.” He says he suffered a broken hand in two places, and plans to possess surgery later this week. David said he doesn’t want his story to simply take attention far from the original basis for the protests which is Black Lives Matter. He wants the public to understand that individuals going down there to protest “are just like him, normal people.” When contacted by CNN, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said that their officers were not involved in the incident. Customs and Border Protection also told CNN that their officers were not involved. CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and US Marshals for a comment but hasn’t yet heard back.

CNN’s Alta Spells, Josh Campbell and Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.

