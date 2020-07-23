A mysterious Nokia phone appears on TENAA with specs and images

A brand-new Nokia phone with design number TA-1258 has actually been found onChinese accreditation companyTENAA The accreditation website exposes the upcoming Nokia phone’s specs and imges. The noted measurements are 159.6 ×77 × 8.5( mm).

According to the listing, the Nokia TA-1258 will include a 5.99- inch HD+ screen. It is stated to sport a single 8MP rear electronic camera and load a 3,000 mAh battery. On the front lies a 5MP selfie shooter. Further, it is powered by the Unisoc SC9863 chipset. Hence, it appears like the phone will be released in the budget plan sector.

Moreover, the upcoming Nokia phone can be seen sporting a rear-mounted finger print scanner. The gadget’s images expose the Gold Sand colorway. However, there’s likewise a Nordic Blue variation. As per the reports, we can see it introducing at some point in August.

