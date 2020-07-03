A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 60s died in a residential Care Home

Police have launched a murder probe after a pensioner in his 60s died in a ‘serious assault’ at a care home as a man, 43, has been arrested.

Police and forensics teams rushed to Longcroft Residential Care Home in Wickford, Essex, last night briefly before 7pm, after reports the elderly man was assaulted.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead.

Essex Police said last night that a 43-year-old man from Wickford has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Police are guarding the entrance to the facility with a single officer watching over a cordon.

It follows a man being rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the trunk at the exact same care home last year.

Just seven service users can be maintained at one time in the unit that was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Locals have been left shocked by the incident with residents revealing the man arrested was a care home resident.

A neighbour, who failed to want to be named, revealed that he saw the resident being led out in handcuffs.

And grandmother Avice Nunn , 84, said she saw the air ambulance desperately attempting to save the victim’s life.

‘We were watching the television and heard the air ambulance land in the field and sought out,’ she said.

‘We knew something serious was going on, we saw them doing the CPR it absolutely was awful. Normally we do not know the care home will there be, it is usually excellent – clearly someone got upset the other happened.

‘We knew something serious happening as normally you do not get any issue with them at all.’

Another neighbour, who failed to want to be named, said that he saw the man being arrested who he defined as a resident.

He said: ‘The bloke they arrested is 100 % a resident, I saw him being led out in handcuffs by police last night.

‘He has lived there for quite a while and has obviously got mental health conditions. It is a shock as the residents and carers there are all nice.

‘When it really is carnival day, they all manage to get thier chairs and tables out and sit there and wave their flags.

‘Family always visit them and there’s a really nice community spirit.

‘It is a shock as it is a nice area around here.’