A Murder In Seattle’s ‘Mostly Peaceful’ CHAZ/CHOP Insurrection Sector

The news of a homicide within Seattle’s CHAZ/CHOP insurrection sector is coming out at a proverbial fast and furious pace. Several media outlets, including KING 5 News, are reporting shots fired early today in Cal Anderson Park, near 10th Ave. and E. Pine St., that is about a block northwest of the captured/surrendered Seattle Police Department (SPD) East Precinct.

Since this is a developing story, I’m just planning to lay out the essence of what I’ve heard and read up to now. We can sort out the important points as they emerge. So far, reports suggest a suspect shot two different people, leaving one dead and the other critical.

When police arrived, the CHOP mob wouldn’t allow officers in to investigate. Reports indicate Chopistanian “security” transported the deceased and injured persons to Harborview Medical Center. Once there, the CHOP insurgents’ armed “security” allegedly took over the ER.

This means police could establish no crime scene, homicide detectives were not able to investigate and question witnesses, and crime scene investigators could not collect evidence. Though this comes under the heading of gallows humor, when my son first brought this to my attention this morning, that he texted, “2 people were shot in CHAZ last night, 1 dead. I hear it was a mostly peaceful shooting.”

Is this funny? No, of course maybe not. It’s ludicrous, but sometimes grim humor is a method for sane visitors to cope with insanity. This is absurd. Last night on a police Facebook page, talking about the CHAZ, I made the mistake of asking, “What could possibly happen next?” Well, this is exactly what I get. If anybody thinks here is the last of the violence, you are deluded.

And if this doesn’t move the feckless Governor Jay Inslee to behave, what will? Likely nothing. I expect nothing from Seattle’s shameful Mayor Jenny Durkan—well, except for more blood on the city’s hands. And sadly, a police chief I used to respect and admire has opted for sides, and she chose poorly.

President Donald Trump, Seattle needs your help. This should not have happened in America, which cannot carry on in any American city. Every cop in the United States saw this coming, and Washington State’s and Seattle’s leaders failed us. And I’ll tell you today, every cop in America knows more of this is coming. Allow those excellent men and women of the SPD to stop it before it’s too late. Stand by… This ain’t over.

This piece was published by Steve Pomper on June 20, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

House Black Caucus chair breaks with Black Lives Matter

James Woods slams Syracuse student paper for firing LifeZette writer Adrianna San Marco

Gov. Cuomo shames America for ‘racist past’ after ‘noose’ is found in Harlem park: Then the truth comes out