A mundane convention for a politicised America

For a guy who prides himself as a one-time broadcast star, Donald Trump hosted a remarkably forgettable 4 nights of tv.

As a political occasion, the 2020 Republican National Convention stuck to the pre-pandemic custom of set-piece speeches, the majority of which– consisting of the president’s own winding, Bill Clinton- length ending– provided lukewarm recitations of Trumpian complaints aired more compellingly at other times in other online forums.

Apart from a shouty look by previous Fox News character Kimberly Guilfoyle and a possible star turn by Kentucky’s young African-American attorney-general, it is uncertain any of the convention speeches will be long remembered. There was no Barry Goldwater advising “extremism in defence of liberty”, or George HW Bush seeing“a thousand points of light”

As home entertainment, it might have been even flatter. Say what you desire about the Democrats’ messaging recently; a minimum of they attempted to produce a virtual convention that dealt with TELEVISION and online, with star hosts, remote places and extremely produced reviews from“average Americans”

Four days of the very same Mellon Auditorium phase, with the very same electronic camera angles, made it difficult for even dedicated audiences to concentrate on what Republicans were stating. Mr Trump’s …