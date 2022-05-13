The executive approved the investment program for the construction of a multifunctional business complex in Yerjan community, presented by Suren և Hasmik Pahlyanyans. The investors presented c. Yerevan, to implement an investment program of 10 million USD in the territory of Dzoragyugh ethnographic district of Kentron administrative district.

It is planned to build a multifunctional business complex in the area with unique architectural solutions for the land with relief relief in accordance with international standards. It will include both residential and business areas as well as a hall for special cultural events. An agreement has already been reached with the Sergei Parajanov House-Museum on the display of certain specimens.

The building will have a three-storey car park with a state-of-the-art architectural solution. The project will include the improvement of the surrounding areas, in general, can be a good start for the formation and further development of the architectural environment of Hrazdan gorge. The works will last 2-3 years, as a result of which 150-200 new jobs will be created.