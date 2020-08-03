A ‘more complete’ Justin Thomas better prepared to hold world No. 1 spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– When Justin Thomas very first moved toNo 1 in the world ranking in 2018 he had no concept that getting to the top spot was hard, however remaining there was much more tough.

Thomas invested 4 weeks atNo 1 and after his triumph on Sunday at the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational he recovered the leading ranking from Jon Rahm, who invested simply 2 weeks atop the world.

Justin Thomas on Sunday stormed to a three-shot win at the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational and as soon as again increased to worldNo 1.

On Tuesday, Thomas stated he hoped to not just return toNo 1 in the world however he desired to remain there for a “long amount of time.”

“Anything longer than the [four] weeks that I had it or whatever it is,” he chuckled.

Following his triumph at TPC Southwind, Thomas stated he believes he’s better prepared this time to hold the top spot than he remained in ’18

“I feel like I’m a better player and I feel like I’m more complete of a golfer now than I was then,” stated …