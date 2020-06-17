A Mississippi city took down the state flag because of Confederate battle flag

The resolution acknowledged that the flag — with its 13 white stars on a blue X with a red back ground — means different things to different people, but said for most it is “a painful reminder of past days of transgressions in this State and has also been used by some as an image of hatred, divisiveness, and violence.”

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters last week he wouldn’t support changing the flag unless the people of Mississippi voted for this.

In 2001, 65% of Mississippi residents voted to help keep the flag.

Wallace Mason, the only Gulfport resident to speak in favor of keeping the flag at Tuesday’s meeting, told the council that the city shouldn’t overturn the will of the people.

“It’s like spitting in the face of the voters who won,” that he said. “I’m against racism, but I’m also for this flag and it doesn’t stand for racism.”

Most of the residents who spoke argued that the flag symbolized racism, segregation, lynchings along with other violence against black people.

“If there’s nothing wrong with the flag, why is it every time a racist act, an aggressive act is done, that flag is there?” asked John Davis. He said the flag was an insult to anyone who’s not white.

Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, the council’s longest-serving member, said nobody stood up to protect the flag’s heritage when bigots used the flag to spread hatred.

“That flag, each time I see it, it’s harm because I have a mom that’s 94 and she remembers. I have a great aunt that’s 100 and she remembers,” said Holmes-Hines, who is black.

Gulfport’s resolution says that any state flags which have been used in the city will undoubtedly be retired to the public library or other offices so they can be included in historical displays.