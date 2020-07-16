A Michigan man won $2 million after a gas station clerk gave him the wrong ticket

“I went in to get change and asked for a $10 Lucky 7’s ticket. The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake,” the winner said in the statement. “He offered to exchange it for me, but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did!”

The 57-year-old decided to simply take the prize as a one-time lump sum, so he got a $1.3 million payout as opposed to an annuity for the full amount.

He said that he plans to utilize the money to buy a new house and will save your self the rest, according to the Lottery.