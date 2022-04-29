A memorial event entitled “The immortality of the brave is death” Araks Z. Avetisyan Secondary School 29.04.2022 Marzpet Edward Hovhannisyan together with Armavir community head Davit Khudatyan visited Araks settlement today, paid tribute at the Sardarapat Heroic Battle Memorial, laid flowers at the memory of the heroes killed in the 1st Artsakh և 44-day wars. Participated in the event entitled “Immortality of the Brave is Death” at Avetisyan Secondary School. The event dedicated to the memory of Armen և Ruben Shahinyan, twin brothers from Araks, who bravely fell in the hot battles, and Norayr Shahbazyan, a doctor-freedom fighter, started at the native school with an exhibition presenting the lives and activities of heroes in the Hall of Fame. Welcoming those present, Governor Edward Hovhannisyan expressed his support to the relatives of the heroes who died in the 44-day Artsakh war, noting. “The pain of loss is great, but not more than the honor of the brave. They were immortalized with their courage, with the blood shed on the homeland. Their heroism obliges those who live in me to make their daily work worthy of their memory, to be proud of them, to live and create with the messages they left. Eternal glory and homage to the immortal heroes. ” The students of the school performed performances that complemented the theme of the day at the memorial service. It should be added that sergeants Armen և Ruben Shahinyan, who took part in the 44-day war, were posthumously awarded “Combat Service” medals and “Combat Cross” orders of the 2nd degree. The newly established laboratory of the Soldier’s House Rehabilitation Center has recently been renamed after Norayr Shahbazyan, a participant in the three Artsakh wars, a recipient of the 2nd degree Order of the Battle Cross, a doctor-freedom fighter. |: Morning
