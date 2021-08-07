'A master class in gaslighting': SE Cupp reacts to Cuomo's statement
'A master class in gaslighting': SE Cupp reacts to Cuomo's statement

CNN political commentator SE Cupp weighs in on a report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) of sexually harassing 11 women and creating a hostile work environment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR