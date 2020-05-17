A Maryland mom left her two children in the car while she went into a nail salon, police say

An officer responded to a name of kid neglect on May 13 and located a 3-month-old boy and a 3-year-old woman inside a parked car, Baltimore County Police stated. The climate was in the 70s.

The responding officer broke a window of the car to achieve the children and first responders arrived quickly after “to make sure they were not in distress,” police stated.

Authorities discovered the mom inside a nail salon that had its shades drawn and charged her with two counts of misdemeanor for an unattended youngster, in keeping with police.

They additionally informed the salon to close down and the house owners complied.