A man who wore a watermelon on his head while stealing from a convenience store has been arrested

The duo brought up in a raised 2006 black Toyota Tacoma pickup as well as gone into a Sheetz store in Louisa on May 5 while putting on taken watermelons with openings suitable their eyes, according to the Louisa PoliceDepartment

One of both suspects was arrested on Friday, Police Chief Tom Leary verified to CNN. Police are still seeking the 2nd suspect.

The 20- year-old suspect who was arrested has been billed with putting on a mask in public while devoting larceny, underage property of alcohol, as well as petit larceny of alcohol, cops stated.

“This is definitely not something you see very often in Louisa,” Leary stated. “We’re a really nice, quiet town, with a lot of hardworking people and something like this is pretty unusual.”