On the night of April 8, at 01:45, a 28-year-old foreigner who applied to the Erebuni Police Department reported that at 11:10 pm on Tigran Mets Avenue, an unknown person stole 20,000 drams and fled.

The identity of an unknown person was found out due to the operative response of the criminal investigators of the Erebuni Police Department. An hour and a half after receiving the report, the 41-year-old man suspected of committing the robbery, who is a resident of Arzni village, was found on Nar-Dos Street, was brought to the department and gave a confessional explanation.

The circumstances of the case are being clarified by investigation.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RvGneypVMo: