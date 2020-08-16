A man was living in the luxury suite of a Tampa stadium for over 2 weeks before he was arrested, police say

Daniel Albert Neja, 39, was arrested previously today when a staff member of AI Lang Stadium discovered blanketsin the luxury suite The stadium is house to the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer club.

Neja took approximately $1,000 worth of product from the group shop in addition to $200 worth of food products, according toSt Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.

“He got into the merchandise store and was wearing a bunch of team merchandise,” Fernandez informed CNN. “He made himself quite at home there.”

Using security video, police figured out that Neja had actually been living in the luxury suite because July 26. Neja was arrested soon after officers got to the stadium, according to Fernandez.

(*2 *) Fernandez stated. Neja was arrested on charges of third-degree felony robbery and a first-degree misdemeanor of withstanding an officer without violence and his bond is presently set at $5,150, according to prison records. It’s unclear whether Neja has legal representation at this time. Fernandez stated that something as uncommon as this would not take place under regular scenarios. “It’s very unusual and it’s the sort of thing that probably would only happen during Covid, because under normal circumstances that stadium would be full of people, and luxury suites would be in use and cleaned regularly,” …

Read The Full Article