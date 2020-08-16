A man punched a great white shark to save a surfer being attacked

The lady, 35, had actually been surfing at Shelley Beach, in Port Macquarie, in the early morning when the attack took place, accordingto NSW Police The shark bit her on the best calf, then on the back of her thigh.

The shark has actually given that been determined as a juvenile great white, determining about 2 to 3 meters (about 6.5 to 9.8 feet) in length, according to Surf Life Saving NSW , the lifeguard group which reacted to the attack.

The male surfer punched the shark consistently up until it launched the lady’s leg. He then assisted her out of the water and up to the beach, where an ambulance and emergency situation workers were waiting, stated Surf Life Saving NSW in a declaration.

Paramedics treated her injuries at the scene, then airlifted her to the healthcare facility for surgical treatment. She remains in a severe however steady condition.

“Our thoughts are with the young lady who was injured in the shark attack this morning. And we’d like to praise her fellow surfers who came to her aid so quickly,” stated Steven Pearce, CEO of Surf Life Saving NSW, in the declaration. “Our lifesavers and lifeguards moved quickly to close beaches in the area and are now working closely with the NSW Department of Primary Industries to monitor the area to ensure there are no longer sharks in the vicinity.” All beaches in the close-by location will be closed for a minimum of 24 hr. Surf Life Saving NSW and other regional authorities are carrying out seaside monitoring, utilizing drones, jetskis and inflatable rescue boats to attempt to area the shark. “The …

