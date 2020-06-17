A man drove a car into a crowd of Portland protesters, injuring 3, police say

Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, 27, discovered a crowd of protesters just after 1 a.m. ET near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street in his car, police say in a statement. Eaglehorse-Lassandro then drove into the crowd, striking a few demonstrators, driving off at “a high rate of speed,” and going the wrong method on streets, the statement adds.

Eaglehorse-Lassandro injured three people but all three had injuries that, police say, “are believed to be non-life threatening.” Two were taken fully to the hospital by ambulance plus one patient was taken for treatment in a personal car, police added.

After Eaglehorse-Lassandro fled the scene in his car, police in aircraft “were able to watch the vehicle and provide location updates as the suspect vehicle drove recklessly,” the statement said.