A man drove a car into a crowd of Portland protesters, injuring 3, police say

Anthony Eaglehorse-Lassandro, 27, discovered a crowd of protesters just after 1 a.m. ET near Southwest 3rd Avenue near Alder Street in his car, police say in a statement. Eaglehorse-Lassandro then drove into the crowd, striking a few demonstrators, driving off at “a high rate of speed,” and going the wrong method on streets, the statement adds.
Eaglehorse-Lassandro injured three people but all three had injuries that, police say, “are believed to be non-life threatening.” Two were taken fully to the hospital by ambulance plus one patient was taken for treatment in a personal car, police added.
After Eaglehorse-Lassandro fled the scene in his car, police in aircraft “were able to watch the vehicle and provide location updates as the suspect vehicle drove recklessly,” the statement said.
Eventually, he was arrested after he hit another car, a barrier, and tried to flee on foot, police say.
Eaglehorse-Lassandro was arrested on counts including “Felony Hit and Run,” “Reckless Driving”, and “Possession of a Controlled Substance,” jail records show. It is unclear if he’s a lawyer.
This was the sole arrest linked to the evening’s protests, police say.