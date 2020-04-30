A Man Dressed As The Grim Reaper Is Warning Florida Beachgoers To Stay 6 Feet Apart

Daniel Uhlfelder, a Santa Rosa Beach legal advisor, has recorded his trek around Florida beaches where he’s gone dressed as the Grim Reaper to remind residents that they should keep up six feet separated.

Uhlfelder’s exertion comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light to revive beaches on April 24, gave that anybody on the beaches despite everything complies with social removing rules. That day DeSantis declared that the beaches would be revived, the state recorded its highest number of new affirmed cases in one day.