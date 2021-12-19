A majority of Americans report feeling anxious about finances: Bipartisan Policy Center director
Rachel Snyderman, associate director of economic policy at Bipartisan Policy Center, joins Yahoo Finance’s Karina Mitchell to discuss the Harris Poll, Funding Our Future and Daily Pay survey that found a majority of Americans are anxious about finances.

