A major dark web marketplace has been offline for days and no one knows why

Empire Market, a major darknet marketplace for purchasing and selling illegal items, has been offline for over 2 days since press time. Customers have actually started to raise issues about whether a DDoS attack is triggering the website to remain offline, or if something larger is afoot.

Twitter userdark stop working, a confidential reporter focusing on the Tor Project, suggested that the blackout “feels more stressful than [Empire market’s] frequent” downtime in 2019, when DDoS attacks kept the website offline for extended time periods.

Someone declaring to be one of Empire’s head mediators, called “Se7en”, issued an uncertain declaration after the attack:

“If the market is still down in a couple of days, I’ll make a post about the whole situation, then it’s early days and maybe the admins will bring it back.”

Dark stop working shared another upgrade, presumably from Empire Market’s personnel, mentioning that individuals need to know the “many false narratives” which are allegedly flowing. They likewise recommended that “doing anything safely takes time.”

Rumors continue to flow on Reddit with some users recommending that Empire Market might be preparing for an “exit scam”– a circumstance in which a business vanishes with consumers’ funds with little to no caution.