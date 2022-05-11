Ermenihaber. The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan, after a 20-year break, conducted a liturgy at the 372-year-old Armenian St. George Church in the Derik province of Mardin.

St. George Church in the Calais district was built in 1650. The church was handed over to the state treasury after the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and was used for other purposes for many years. In parallel with the increase in the number of Armenians in the region, in 1957 it was sold to the Armenian community.

The church was last renovated in 2004. For about 20 years, however, no liturgy was served in the church. Almost no Armenians live in Gavar now.

Twenty years later, two Armenian families in the province took part in this liturgy at St. George Armenian Church; some Armenians came from Diyarbakir, Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, and other parts of Turkey.

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan, thanked Governor Evren Chakir for taking care of the church after the liturgy. He stressed that the Armenian people had to emigrate for various reasons, spread in different parts of the world, that is why many Armenian churches were left without their owners.

Mashalyan thanked God that the St. George Church in Derik was not closed, it remained open, because there were always people who identified with their church.

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople then visited the Assyrian Deirulzaferan Monastery in Mardin.