The Mandalorian Season 2 finale was a dramatic one. It ended up to be a culmination of a showdown between two characters Moff Gideon played by Giancarlo Esposito, and Din Djarin portrayed by Pedro Pascal. Both of them were seen facing each other over Grogu’s fate. Grogu is also known as nee Baby Yoda. However, ‘The Rescue’ apart from running into the complications for assault, was also seen running into the universe of the mainstream Star Wars.

Sneak-Peak Into The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

The armored hero, Par, had a bitter-sweet moment. He failed in saving his son who he had adopted in the series. However, the callout of Grogu for Jedi was eventually answered by Luke Skywalker. The character of Luke Skywalker is played by the talented Mark Hamill. He is repeating the role with the help of a CGI de-aging effect. This effect is not that convincing though. So, what happened then? The Child got saved. He is being taken away by Luke. He will be continuing his training according to the Force.

The Mandalorian Season 2 finale finally ended in the rightful Skywalker Saga path. They ended up here after drifting away from the universe of Star Wars. They continued doing so for a total of two seasons. This is something that has led to great ramifications. Especially for the sake of the shoe and Mando himself.

Grogu has always been what The Mandalorian stands for. This has been the case for the past two years. He has always been the guide of the same star that Mando is seen to follow. Grogu is the catalyst for the transformation that took place with Mando. He is the one responsible for him being a caring and loving father. Before this, he used to be just a cold, rigid bounty-hunter.