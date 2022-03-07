Magadan of ethnographer, state and public figure Serik Davtyan

Grateful artist, ethnographer, state and public figure, pedagogue, Honored Art Worker of the Armenian SSR Serik Stepani Davtyan (1893-1978) is one of the unique Armenian women who has created and served Armenian culture and science throughout her life. 1937 During the Stalinist regime, due to baseless accusations and slander, S. Davtyan was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in prison, exiled to distant Magada. He spent the hardest days of his life here. 1946 He returns to Armenia deprived of his civil rights and is banned from living in Yerevan for 5 years. Settles in Dilijan, leading the city’s J. The library after Aghayan. 1956 He was fully committed to art and science, after which he worked at the Institute of Art of the Academy of Sciences of the Armenian SSR until the end of his life (1978). As an adult, he had many memories to write about and he accomplishes them as much as possible, despite the heavy workload and poor health. His memories of S. Davtyan started writing in 1972, which remained unfinished. Below is an excerpt from his exiled memoir for the first time, the full version of which will be available later in book form. The part of the memorandum was chosen when the famous burning ship “Jurma” takes the exiles to Colima.

… Storm, Tatar Strait, Sakhalin, Kolima, torturous road to hell. Death, salvation, ah, all the same, people are tired, unspeakably tormented, bodies worn out and squeezed, souls tormented. It ‘s a storm, the ships can not get close to each other. They will both be destroyed. The ships are very high, who can fly from one ship to another? It is impossible and who can hug everyone and transport them from one ship to another են There are many prisoners, it is impossible. The fighting sailors and soldiers will probably be able to perform the miracle.

It is August, but it is cold. Let it be cold. We breathe fresh air. How you like this stormy air… Death is very close, it seems that you will get up from your place, it will take you to the abyss immediately and that’s it… We are taken back to Tvindek. Rotten air, the smell of fire, stinking food ը The ship is creaking and groaning. Burning like this, fighting the unquenchable fire, the ship advances heroically for five days, five nights and takes us to Bukhta Nagayevo, the door of Kolima. A very sympathetic woman from Poltavshchyna, Ukraine, is sitting next to me on the boat. She is wearing an embroidered shirt. On the sheet, in the dim light, I imitate folk embroidery. The Ukrainian woman tells about their embroidery. I do not understand all the words, but I like his conversation, this innocent woman is so close to me that you do not understand what a cruel hand this poor, innocent peasant woman has been imprisoned and exiled. Embroidery soothes.

“Who are you embroidering for?” Anush asks desperately.

“Dear Anush, do not despair,” I say. “We were not brought to drown in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.

My kind, honest Anush, the friend of my sufferings, the naive, pure Anush from Lori is resting. Gypsy women cry and think about their relatives. I approach and hold someone’s hand like a real fortune teller, look at the shore and make mysterious predictions. “You will go out and meet your relatives.” The gypsies look at me, smile, hug and dance the dance of joy, the fiery dance in silence, the darkness, the shackles… What about me? , my orphaned daughter, my naughty Hedgehog (son: Vilen-MK).

“Stay strong,” I say to myself, “stay strong, the unfortunate days will be over.”

They were very poorly fed on the ship. Five days after we were ashore, we were like ghosts. The experienced women immediately pretended to be sick, got into trucks, and we walked in five or five rows to we do not know where. The guards, armed with guns, walk in front, at the sides, at the end of the rows. We go… The shoes of the man on our feet are heavy, we can hardly change the foot behind the foot, left right, left right… But the air is the fishy, ​​oily air of the sea. We are no longer at sea, we are free from the deadly embrace of the cruel, deceitful Okhotyan Sea. We walk on the ground, the ground is strong, where are we going?… The sky is above us, the ground is firm under our feet. We breathe as much air as we want. We walk shaking, holding hands, five by five. There are mountain landscapes around, look, be satisfied…

“Did you see Anush?” I said. “We did not drown, we did not become part of the sharks.”

“Hey,” Anush sighs sadly.

It is seven kilometers from Bukhta Nagayevo-Nakhodka to Magadan, we walk endlessly. On the way we pass a men’s camp. There are many camps and all of them are full of people. These are transit camps. They were brought by sea and the prisoners were to be sent from here to labor camps, to the north, to the gold mines, to the forests, to the felling of trees, and to other places. The watchtowers can be seen everywhere. How cruel they are! How many prisoners are there and how many young guards are there? Far from their homeland, they have prisoners in remote parts of the country. And how many charitable deeds they could have done, now standing idle and watching so that no one escapes! , without guilt… We walk in thousands, we do not know where, we do not know why… Every day ships dump this port from the mainland to thousands of prisoners. “Innocent sinners” – their mothers, sisters, brothers, distant and close relatives, relatives of relatives and so on. Everything is mixed up and millions are driven far away to suffer, to be oppressed, to get sick, to die… Why, why, why… Who will answer and when? We are checked and checked: name, surname, patronymic, date of birth, article of conviction, size…. Every day, several times a day, for years… We finally reach the outskirts of the city – the baths. We take it out on the cement floor. We put the clothes on a metal pole, hand them to the man, and get a metal number from him. The guards with the chiefs are standing around us, looking at us from head to toe. Women do not know how to protect themselves from immorality. They are covered with hair, but how to be completely covered? A Jew wants to enter quickly out of shame, covering herself.

“What are you taking?” The guard asked rudely.

The poor woman spreads her hands in fear. What can a naked prisoner bring in? We are not allowed in anything except a metal number. They give us brand new sewing gear, clothes, socks, shoes. Unfortunately, our shoes received in Kazan did not get wet in the water, and they absorb water. Kazan’s clothes were made of thicker fabrics, and these were made of cotton. We are leaving. 1939 It is August. Check again, walk five or five times to our camp. check again. Finally we cross the gate. They take me to the canteen. After the stinky meals on the boat, the camp lunch looks fresh and delicious. We fell weakly on the benches, greedily drinking tea. Our barracks are made of wood, the cold wind blows between the boards. The barracks are long, dim and unattractive. They do not let us lie down and rest. They take him for a medical examination. Every evening at At 11 pm, our guards in warm fur coats, hats and valances come to check on us. We take turns saying our name, patronymic, surname, conviction article, period of imprisonment, further silence. And so every day after which we can go to bed.

Mary KESHISHYAN

in the picture: Serik in Magadan, 1944

“Aravot” daily

05.03.2022: