A Letter From Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony

First and Foremost. Giving All Praise And Honor to the MOST HIGH.

“Please don’t let me die.”—Kimani Gray, 16

I CAN’T BREATHE! I STILL CAN’T BREATHE! MY ARMS ARE UP SIR! What did I do? Can you please tell me what I’ve done?

Will you ever take your knee off our necks? Is it because I’m Black? Does that scare you? Am I intimidating? What is it? WHAT IS IT?

You know what: ENOUGH is ENOUGH.

“The dark brown shades of my skin only add color to my tears.”—Syl Johnson

I thought by now these walls would have fallen! You’ve probably thought the same thing to yourself as we wait for things to change. It’s called the making of a man which is what the MOST HIGH is doing with our lives. The process is oh so sweet and bitter at the same time! It’s all part of spiritual birth. Now back to the walls!

We are in charge of the shaking that seems to go on both around us and in our lives. What we once trusted in seems to crumble. As the Bible says, everything that can be shaken shall be…