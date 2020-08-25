A Learning Experience Isn’t Just The Content

Extracting The “X” From Learning Experience

“In some ways, content is a problem that’s easy to solve,” stated David Perring on the Learning Hack Podcast, “that’s why we spend so much time trying to solve it.” And he is signed up with by any variety of learning’s most popular idea leaders in decrying the propensity to “throw content at people” instead of concentrating on what Perring views as the more intricate obstacles in learning.

We are content-fixated; content consumed. And this content fascination frequently hinders our efforts to produce efficient learning experiences. So how did it take place?

Learning = Content?

We concentrated about this concern when we were looking into the Learning Pool white paper: Experience: Theory, Design, And Supporting Technologies For An Experience-Based Learning Culture As we worked to discover the origins of the approach Learning Experience Design, it ended up being clear that it was likewise a relocation far from a reductive, content-based concept of digital learning. An concept which suggested that “learning design” had actually pertained to indicate, generally, style of a piece of learning content.

During the very first wave of internet-enabled online learning that started in the late 1990s, we in some way fell under the routine of utilizing the word “learning” as a.