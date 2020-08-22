A Latino father and essential worker died of COVID-19. He was afraid of losing his job.

Alisha Álvarez, 28, stated a last farewell to her father at his funeral service Friday, still questioning if she might have done more to persuade him that he didn’t need to go to work if he feared contracting coronavirus.

Jos é Roberto Álvarez Mena, her father, was one of thousands of essential employees who appeared to work as California saw a surge in coronavirus cases after partly resuming its economy previously this summertime. Álvarez Mena was working as the head of upkeep forMission Foods Corp in Commerce, California, when he checked favorable to COVID-19 on June 28.

Alisha’s mom and older sibling, both of whom coped with Jos é Roberto, likewise checked favorable for the infection throughout the very same period. While both females recuperated, Jos é Roberto’s signs intensified. On July 4, he was hospitalized after having a hard time to breathe.

He was then confessed to the health center’s extensive care system on the following day. Jos é Roberto, understood to individuals in his Los Angeles neighborhood as “Beto Mena,” invested 2 weeks linked to a respirator up until he died on July 20. He was 67.

“It’s the most painful thing, especially because you can’t see them in person, you can’t say bye. People have to remember that, when they say they don’t want to wear masks,” Alisha informed NBCNews “This is not a political issue. This is harming people and ruining their lives.”

Jos é Roberto, who was an engineer by occupation, emigrated to the United States from El Salvador in the 1980s “to work and offer his …