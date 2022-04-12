As a result of large-scale investigative-judicial actions taken in the investigation department of Avan-Nor Nork administrative districts of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, as well as measures taken jointly with the RA Police, Article 235, Part 1, Article 266 of the RA Criminal Code revealed A number of circumstances of the criminal case under Article 268, Part 2, Clause 2, Part 2.

2022 On April 11, 2012, in accordance with the law, a search was carried out at the house of a resident of Yerevan, during which a body armor was found and confiscated, and in the yard of the house – 3 AKMs, 2 AKSs, 1 AK74s, 3 RPK “type rifle, 1” RPG “type grenade launcher, 7” F1 “type grenade launcher, 6” RGD5 “type grenade – 15 grenades for grenade.

In addition, the search revealed 13 cartridges, each filled with 30 cartridges, 2 cartridges, each with 28 cartridges, 1 cartridge, 18 cartridges, 3 cartridges, each containing 29 cartridges, one of 30 cartridges, one of 30 cartridges, one of which had 30 cartridges. , in the second – 116, and in the third – 149 bullets, as well as 4 spare parts for a rifle.

During the search, 2 glass containers with crushed dried yellow-green mass were found and confiscated, as well as packaged crushed dried yellow-green mass.

According to the preliminary results of the examination, the total weight of 103.7 և 25.03 grams, consistently contained in containers and packages, respectively, is a “Marijuana” type drug.

Forensic-chemical-forensic examinations were appointed to find out the circumstances of the criminal case.

The investigative body was instructed by the decision of the body conducting the proceedings, the residents of the mentioned house, the father and the son were arrested on suspicion of illegal acquisition, storage and trafficking of ammunition.

The investigation is underway.

Measures are being taken to find out the source of ammunition, drugs, to ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.