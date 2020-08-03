A Labor of love — Pontiac family opens restaurant amid COVID-19

PONTIAC, Mich.— The service market unquestionably has actually been one of the hardest struck throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

A family in Pontiac opened Flavors of Jamaica on Telegraph Road in March and it wasn’t the grand opening they anticipated it.

Reniel Billups opened her very first Jamaican restaurant in Hazel Park In2007 It didn’t exercise however she discovered a lot, so she chose to offer it another go– however she would never ever have actually thought she would open in the middle of a pandemic.

Hours after Billups’s restaurant passed a health evaluation, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut the state down.

“Some time I laugh to keep from crying,” Billups stated. “But know what? I believe you just have to be passionate about it with anything that you’re doing.”

Like other services, she rotated and began curbside pickup, however constructing a client base when individuals can’t sit and take pleasure in the restaurant has actually been hard.

“When you’re having a rough day and hours pass and no one’s come through the door, but then the person walks in — it just lights up,” Billups stated. “It lights me up because it keeps me encouraged. It does.”

The Jamaican native understands her method around spices and Flavors of Jamaica in Pontiac is on point.

The …