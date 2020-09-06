A Joint After Work Doesn’t Affect at-Work Productivity, Says Study

Musicians and artists have long used cannabis to enhance their creativity. But how does the drug affect more conventional nine-to-five jobs?

With cannabis now legal in more places, including Canada and several US states, research is being carried out into how it affects people’s productivity at work.

A recent paper found that using the drug after work did not hurt people’s performance or productivity the next day. The research explored how using cannabis at different times of the day affected people’s ability to complete assignments and meet their job requirements, as well as their behaviour toward colleagues and attitude toward their work.

Cannabis use after work did not affect any of the measures of workplace performance. Perhaps predictably, however, when people used cannabis before and during work, they did not fare so well.

The drug interfered with their ability to carry out tasks, affected their concentration and reduced their ability to solve problems. It had a negative effect on people’s “citizenship behaviour” – how likely they were to help colleagues or work in a team.

And it also increased people’s propensity for counterproductive behaviour, such as daydreaming on the job and taking excessive time to perform a task.

Better than alcohol?

As with alcohol – where consuming a spirit…