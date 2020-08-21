A Jack Ma company is poised to break the record for biggest IPO—again

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in unrestricted gain access to to our journalism, subscribe today

For the 2nd time in 6 years, billionaire Jack Ma might see a company he established break the record for the biggest going public in history.

Chinese fintech company Ant Group is targeting a $225 billion valuation for double listings in Hong Kong and Shanghai in what would be the biggest IPO ever.

Ant is an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which has a 33% stake in the fintech company. Ma established Alibaba and Ant, and both business are headquartered in his home town ofHangzhou

In 2014, Alibaba debuted on the New York Stock Exchange and raised $25 billion, making it the title of the biggest IPO in history and introducing the Chinese tech huge onto the worldwide phase.

Saudi Aramco broke Alibaba’s record in December 2019 when it noted and raised $25.6 billion; if Ant attains its $30 billion target, it will go beyondAramco

Ant, presently the world’s most important unicorn, objectives to raise around $30 billion in synchronised double listings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai’s Star market, and might drift its shares as quickly as October, Bloomberg reported onFriday An Ant representative decreased to remark.

Ant’s