A husband and wife in Ecuador are the world’s oldest married couple

He’s 110 years of ages and she’ll turn 105 in October, making them the oldest married couple in the world with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

Guinness World Records has certified the record and states they are likewise the world’s oldest living married couple.

Mora was born upon March 10, 1910, and Quinteros was born upon October 16, 1915.

They fulfilled throughout a school getaway due to the fact that her sibling was married to his cousin, according a declaration from Guinness World Records.

After 7 years of relationship, they got married on February 7, 1941. It was an intimate and secret event with their godparents and friends due to the fact that their households didn’t authorize of the marital relationship. Mora and Quinteros stated their loved ones didn’t get along in the beginning, however they had the ability to bring them together over the years. “Family unity under the rules of love, mutual respect, honest work, and proper education based on family values are the keys to healthy coexistence,” the couple stated in the declaration. They went on to have 5 kids, who all finished college, and a huge household of 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Their oldest boy passed away when he was 58, according to the declaration. They were both instructors till they retired. Aura Cecilia, among their children, stated that her moms and dads take pleasure in going to the films and the theater together, gardening and having huge suppers with household and good friends. They have not had the ability to have parties recently due to the fact that of the …

