A Houston family whose eviction was filmed receives thousands in donations

Just days later, a GoFundMe account raised tens of thousands of dollars for Rodriguez and his family — enough for him to land back on his feet, he said. He thanked his supporters in a news conference with the Harris County Constable’s Office, which served Rodriguez’s eviction notice.

The funds will help Rodriguez support his children, who’d been staying in a hotel after the eviction. He and his wife can buy themselves clothes — he told CNN the two rarely change outfits.

“It’s the best thing that could ever happen to me,” he said.

Deputy Bennie Gant of the Harris County Constable’s Office served eviction notices to Rodriguez and seven other families in one day. The eviction was documented by CNN as part of a story about evictions during the pandemic. The county ordered 200 evictions just last week, more than double what the county sees in a typical week before the pandemic.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen of Precinct One said the department was “humbled by the outpouring of support and donation offers” since the CNN story was broadcast last week.