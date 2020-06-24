A ‘highly explosive’ chemical has been found at a research centre in Sydney

A ‘highly explosive acid’ has been found at a research centre in Sydney.

Fire and rescue crews in hazmat suits arrived at the Garvan Institute in Darlinghurst around 1.15 on Wednesday.

The NSW Police bomb squad were also referred to as to the institute where it’s believed a bottle of the explosive acid was found.

‘Fire and Rescue HAZMAT crews are attending an address on Victoria Street Darlinghurst after the discovery of a container of perchloric acid,’ Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

‘The acid is crystalised in form and has high explosive potential.’

More to come.