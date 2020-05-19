A high school’s band directors went to each of their graduating seniors’ homes to play their fight song one last time

So Plano Senior High School’s 3 band directors did what they recognized finest: They grabbed their tools, made their means to their elders’ homes and also provided each an individual show.

For 3 days right starting Friday, the triad took a trip 168 miles from residence to residence to check out their 85 elderly band trainees. For 15 mins each, they played the school’s fight song while their trainees enjoyed in joy from their front doors.

“We knew something needed to be done for our seniors who have been in the band program since they were in 6th grade and are now missing out on their grand finale concert,” band supervisor Jason Lewis informed CNN.

“Since the concert couldn’t happen, we decided to bring the concert to them to show them how much we love and appreciate them. It was our gift to our seniors.”

Lewis, that plays the French horn, and also his 2 affiliate band directors, Michael Hernandez on percussion and also Mark De Hertogh on the saxophone, did not quit playing till offering each of their youngsters a solo party. After 22 hrs of playing songs in sunlight and also putting rainfall, the three-man band finished their “We Are Plano, We Are Legend” band supervisor trip on Sunday evening. In in between songs, giggling and also a whole lot of splits, Plano band elders ultimately obtained the appropriate bye-bye they was worthy of. “To have my band directors play for me was actually a surreal moment,” David Park, a graduating elderly and also band participant, informed CNN. “For me, the fight song is not only a tune. It’s a song we play after each touchdown. With the fight song comes the exhilaration and pride in being a part of my school.” While losing out on his elderly show and also various other band tasks, such as completion-of -year reception was unsatisfactory, Park stated his band directors’ initiatives have actually elevated his spirits. “Seeing these kids and seeing how they reacted has made a world of difference for us,” Lewis stated. “I promise you whatever joy our kids felt by our visit, we felt that tenfold. We are a big family and it’s incredible to have that sense of love, and none of us will ever forget it.”

