A high-ranking police officer threatened to use brutal force against an H2 journalist Morning

As we have already informed, the representatives of the RPA youth wing closed the Teryan-Moscow intersection in Yerevan today.

During the demonstration, the police also started obstructing the work of journalists. They harassed the journalists covering the demonstration, saying that they were hindering their work.

One of the high-ranking police officers also got into a language fight with a journalist of H2 TV, threatening to even use brute force against the journalist.

Details in the video later.

By the way, during the whole demonstration, the police did not provide any article-by-article explanation as to why the protesters are forbidden to cross the street under the green light. In response to all the journalists’ questions, the same expression was heard: the traffic will be regulated, you will pass. The questions remained unanswered as to when the traffic should be regulated, who or how.

Eventually, an agreement was reached between the protesters and the police, the protesters marched through several streets in the center of the capital with an awareness march. The march ended near the RPA office.

Nelli GRIGORYAN