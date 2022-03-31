The preliminary investigation body still does not specify in what criminal case the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations or the Minister were summoned for questioning, but we have learned remarkable details from the course of the criminal case. In particular, the officials of the Ministry of Emergency Situations engaged in corrupt deals in the process of appointing different people to positions, and the chain reached the Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan. Moreover, there are episodes in the criminal case in which, for example, someone was appointed to a position, and that person gave them a gold chain and other gifts, and the pre-investigation body described this circumstance as a bribe. This is not the end of everything. The preliminary investigation body searched the house of Minister Andranik Piloyan, where a heating boiler was found, which, according to the initial version, was on the balance of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, but surprisingly appeared in the house of the Minister. By the way, the people in the case also testified, where they mentioned the name of the minister.

Full article in today’s issue of “Zhoghovurd” daily.