‘A heartbreak that never seems to stop’: Michelle Obama speaks out after George Floyd’s death

Michelle Obama has spoken out after George Floyd’s death, saying “it is up to all of us” to root out racism.

The former first woman shared her feedback alongside a painted picture of Floyd, a black man who was killed whereas pleading for air as a police officer pressed down on his neck for eight minutes.

“Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies,” Ms Obama stated. “And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop.”





“Right now it’s George, Breonna [Taylor] and Ahmaud [Arbery],” she stated, referring to a black girl who was shot lifeless by police in her house and a black man who was killed whereas out jogging within the US.

“Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with,” she stated in an announcement shared on social media. “But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of colour to deal with it.”

The former first woman added: “It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everybody—regardless of how well-meaning we predict we could be, to do the sincere, uncomfortable work of rooting it out.

“It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own.”

Her feedback got here the day after Barack Obama, her husband and former US president, shared an announcement on Floyd’s death, saying everybody had to work collectively to finish the legacy of “bigotry and unequal treatment”.





“It’s natural to wish for life ‘to just get back to normal’ as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us,” Mr Obama stated.

“But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’.”

Floyd’s death has triggered days of protests across the US, with folks taking to the streets in additional than a dozen cities.

From Los Angeles to Miami to Chicago, demonstrations marked by chants of ”I can’t breathe” – a rallying cry echoing Floyd’s dying phrases – started peacefully on Saturday earlier than escalating as folks blocked visitors, set fires and clashed with riot police – some responding with tear fuel and rubber bullets.

In the nation’s capital, tons of of demonstrators assembled close to the Justice Department headquarters shouting ”black lives matter”.

Many later moved to the White House, the place they confronted off with shield-carrying police, some mounted on horseback.

Protests have continued after Derek Chauvin – the now-fired police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for minutes – was charged third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.

Additional reporting by Reuters