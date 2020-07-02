A healthy 30-year-old man went to a crowded bar. He ended up in a hospital on a breathing tube

“We were on the verge of reopening, and we didn’t really care about Covid, to be honest with you,” Flores said.

Two days later, that he awoke with a fever of 103 and human body sores, Flores told CNN’s Erin Burnett. A week later, that he was in the hospital, where that he was put on a breathing tube during his week stay.

Arizona has been one of the harder hit areas in the pandemic recently, with cases soaring. The state has at least 84,093 people infected, up from 46,689 reported June 19.

That night at the bar, Flores said that he was there with friends and “we just were enjoying our life during that time,” he said.