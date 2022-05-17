Armen Tsughuryan and Liana Grigoryan, professors of the Chair of Management Accounting and Audit at the Armenian State University of Economics, co-authored a textbook entitled “Management Accounting”, the publication of which was guaranteed by the Academic Council of the University.

The manual is intended not only for accountants, but also for managers who make business decisions based on accounting information. The urgency of the publication is especially emphasized in the sense that in the business community of the Republic of Armenia, proper attention is not paid to administrative accounting, and one of the reasons is the lack of Armenian-language textbooks.

The authors hope that the textbook they co-authored will not only increase the efficiency of the economics students’ educational process, but also gain practical application among managers.

