A Hall of Fame dedicated to the heroes of the Artsakh wars has opened at Gavar State University

Gavar State University inaugurated the Hall of Fame dedicated to the heroes of the Artsakh wars: Gurgen Ayvazyan, Armen Aghekyan, Arthur Virabyan, Zarzand Nersisyan, Edward Petrosyan, Nver Hovsepyan, Yura Zakharyan, Ruben Prazyan and Vahagn Seyranyan.

The honor of opening the classroom was reserved for the three children of Nver Hovsepyan, a hero of the 44-day Artsakh war, a graduate of Gavar State University.

Rev. Father Part Barseghyan, Vicar of the Gegharkunik Diocese, addressed a blessing to the parents and relatives of the heroes with words of remembrance.

The civil and military biographies of the heroes were presented name by name, the students of Gavar State University and the students of Gavar Art School dedicated songs and poems to their memory.

Rector of the University Ruzanna Hakobyan handed over the printed biographies of the heroes to the parents and relatives to place in the Hall of Fame opened in their apartments.











