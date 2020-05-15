a guide to the BBC’s coverage on TV, radio and online

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light

BBC One, 8pm

Here’s the foremost occasion. Honouring all 41 songs that may have competed in the 2020 contest, however in a non-competitive format, this reside present shall be concurrently broadcast throughout Europe and past. Our hosts are the authentic Dutch presenters: Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit.

There will even be a (certainly unforgettable) digital sing-a-long, the place followers from throughout the world will gown up and type a large Eurovision choir to carry out Johnny Logan’s successful track for Ireland in 1980, What’s Another Year. (Get it?) And sure, no want to fear: Graham Norton will present reside commentary.

Douze Points

Radio 2, 9pm

Yet extra Norton. This time, he seems again on his first 10 years as the British commentator. From Moscow in 2009, to final yr’s present in Tel Aviv, he remembers the huge winners and the artists we despatched, from Blue to Electro Velvet. Along with agency fan Paddy O’Connell, he additionally remembers the controversies and triumphs, shocks and surprises… and that notorious stage invasion in Lisbon in 2018.

The A-Z of Eurovision

BBC Two, 10pm

Rylan Clark-Neal narrates a guide to all issues Eurovision on this new compilation of highlights. Moving by the alphabet, Rylan will take us from A, which after all stands for Abba and Azerbaijan, but additionally animals – that includes the Italian gorilla man and Azerbaijan’s backing dancer carrying a horse’s head – all the manner down to Z for Zelmerlöw. (Måns Zelmerlöw, to be exact, the solely Eurovision performer to have gained the contest, hosted the contest and taken half in an interval act.)

Eurovision Kings and Queens of Pop ​

Radio 2, 10pm

More from Rylan. This time he’ll be presenting his personal favorite Eurovision tunes, previous and current. Packed with nostalgic tracks, the present options classics together with Abba, Sandie Shaw, Bucks Fizz, Mans Zelmerlow, Netta, Celine Dion, Gina G, Dana International, Katrina and the Waves, Conchita Wurst and final yr’s winner Duncan Laurence, who triumphed for the Netherlands together with his track, Arcade.

TOTP2 Goes Eurovision!

BBC Two, 10.30pm

And to spherical issues off for the evening, right here’s one which was first proven forward of the 2007 contest. Steve Wright introduces a particular Eurovision-themed version of TOTP, that includes archive songs by stars of the competitors. Artists embrace Cliff Richard, Lulu, Bucks Fizz, Sandie Shaw, Brotherhood of Man, Johnny Logan and Abba, plus (oh expensive) 2007’s UK entrants, Scooch.

