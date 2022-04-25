Home Armenia “A group of young Republicans and former NA deputy Naira Zohrabyan entered... Armenia “A group of young Republicans and former NA deputy Naira Zohrabyan entered the stadium, chanting anti-school slogans” | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 25, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “A group of young Republicans and former NA deputy Naira Zohrabyan entered the stadium, chanting anti-school slogans” | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Settlement now, reconciliation later. Menua Soghomonyan |: Morning: Armenia “After May 1, we move on to much more concrete actions” ․ Ishkhan Saghatelyan |: Morning: Armenia “There are people in the police who will carry out an illegal order and try to use force against the protesters.” Vanetsyan |:... Recent Posts “We lived like a big family” ․ The President of South Ossetia has... Russian companies will take part in the modernization of the Yerevan metro Sen. Joe Manchin explains why he wanted changes to relief bill Lexus RX 350 F-Sport road test and review Oil: Omicron fears send crude into bear market Most Popular The Azeri Foreign Minister and the Russian Foreign Ministry Special Representative discussed the process... Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Igor Khova, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the normalization of relations between Armenia and... More men have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Armenia. infographics The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia has published the proportion of sex-age indicators of coronavirus as of April 24. 47.1% of the... President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Daniel Kyurkjian, Chairman of the Council of French-Armenians The President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the Chairman of the Council of Armenians of France, Honorary President of Grant Thornton Armenia... The National Center for Pulmonology in Sisian organizes free fluorographic screening examinations The National Center for Pulmonology organizes free fluorographic screening examinations, public awareness on the importance of early detection, treatment and prevention of tuberculosis. The event... Poland is the second country after the United States to provide the most weapons... Poland is the second country after the United States to provide the most weapons to Ukraine, said in an interview with RMF radio station...