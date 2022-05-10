One wing of the resistance movement, led by the deputies of the “Armenia” bloc, continues the march, at the moment they are on Khanjyan Street. A group of young people entered the pedagogical university and placed the flag of Artsakh.
They were shouting at the pedagogical university: Artsakh, student, stand up.
It should be reminded that the resistance movement started the march in four different directions of the capital today at 12:00. ARF Dashnaktsutyun representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that during disobedience demonstrations, if necessary, state government buildings will be cordoned off, in which case, in his words, they will finally bring the government to its knees. “Everyone should understand that Nikol’s stay every day is not in the interests of the country and join us.”
Nelli BABAYAN
